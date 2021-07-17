MATTHEWS – Residents in Williams Station and along Windsor Chase Drive could get some new neighbors. It depends on how town commissioners move forward with the rezoning petition in their laps.
Commissioners considered a rezoning July 12 for 5.473 acres off Williams Road that would allow for 12 single-family homes. That's 2.19 units per acre.
Tyler Mundy, the developer behind the proposed subdivision, wants to help feed the hungry housing market but will need to make some adjustments first. Commissioners pushed off voting until their next zoning meeting Aug. 9.
The usual concerns came up – density, schools, character of the area – but the topography of the site poses unique challenges, too. Neighbors with low backyards are worried the spot's history of flooding may only get worse with new houses up the hill.
“The land is sloped so that all the water from further up on Williams Road comes across,” one resident told commissioners at the public hearing. “It all drains between these two houses where there's an existing culvert, but that doesn't even work. My yard floods every single year … It's pretty gross.”
"Even when it sprinkles, my house floods," said another.
Bryan Rossi from EMH&T, the civil engineers working the new development, believes a combination of culverts, landscaping efforts and a new storm water BMP will improve drainage not just for potential new residents but also those already living along Williams.
“I think our subdivision will actually solve those issues,” Mundy said. “The grading we're going to perform will direct water away from that back lot line into sewer drainage lines and into our retention pond there.”
Another concern was how the houses would fit in. Another resident said the plan “threatens to remove the core DNA that makes Matthews unique amongst Charlotte.”
Mayor Pro Tem Renee Garner encouraged the developer to cut down the number of lots.
“There are eight houses there that back up to what would be 12 houses,” she said.
Mundy pointed to similar developments underway in the same part of Matthews: one on Rice Road with 31 lots, one on Sam Newell Road with 73 lots, and another with 17 lots on the corner of N.C. 51 and Phillips Road.
“Three similar subdivisions,” Mundy said. “We'd be the smallest, so in a sense the least impact out of these.”
Commissioner John Urban admitted the similarities but pointed out some relevant differences. The other new neighborhoods he said offer unique architecture and a high-end aesthetic while connecting to existing developments.
“Honestly, I moved from New Mexico about two years ago,” Mundy said. “I'm from the desert, and the trees are one of my favorite parts about living here, so we're gonna try to maintain as many as possible.”
Mundy called the property's small creek a “pretty cool feature,” pointing out that it is technically a spring.
“That will be all within the undisturbed open area,” Mundy said. “Of course, the road's gotta go over it so we'll have a culvert there, but otherwise it will be maintained and protected as a natural area.”
Since May, the amount of undisturbed open area on the site plan increased 15%.
Despite these precautions, neighbors were concerned trees are being saved on the wrong side of the project. Due to 50-year-old deed restrictions, one of the two parcels making up this property can't be developed with a density over one unit per acre. That's why the road and houses are squished into the south side, along the north edge of Williams Station.
“All of us along here, we bought these homes because they're backed up to the natural area,” said another resident. “I knew the land was vacant when I purchased my home, but because of the drainage problems I was pretty darn positive no one would be able to build back there.”
A school impact study estimated the subdivision would add seven new students to area schools and cost CMS around $169,000. Town senior planner Robert Will didn't seem worried about Crown Point Elementary at 81% capacity, but did point out that Mint Hill Middle and Butler High are already at 108% and 106% capacity today. Approval of the petition could increase overcrowding or reliance on mobile classrooms.
Proposed homes are between 1,900 and 2,200 square feet on lot sizes ranging 7,100 to 10,300 square feet. Mundy would like to sell the houses for around $400,000 to $430,000.
Commissioners empathized with neighbors.
“I can understand the frustration as a homeowner,” Commissioner Ken McCool said, “if I'm used to seeing woods in my backyard and now I'm seeing a property with 12 homes.”
Urban told Mundy he's got some work to do. For now, commissioners are keeping the public hearing open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.