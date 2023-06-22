Details emerge about 2023 Matthews Alive festival

MATTHEWS – Matthews Alive will return to downtown during Labor Day Weekend from Sept. 1 to 4.
Drawing over 125,000 attendees annually, Matthews Alive showcases more than 160 regional artisans, games and amusements, the Kids Connection with an entertainment stage, vendors and what’s billed as the largest Labor Day parade in the Southeast.
Concert headliners for this year’s festival include The Holiday Band (Friday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.), Gary Lowder and Smokin' Hot (Friday, 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.) Brass Transit (Saturday) and Classic Stones Live (Sunday).
Admission to Matthews Alive is free for all attendees. Tickets are required for access to the carnival rides, games and inflatable attractions. This year’s festival includes an “all you can ride” wristband night, starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
Twenty-plus nonprofits pitch in to make the event a success. Net proceeds from Matthews Alive are donated to these organizations. Over the past three decades, Matthews Alive has donated more than $2 million to organizations in the greater Matthews area.
The parade will roll through downtown Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Community members can join the parade by submitting an application through matthewsalive.org/parade by Aug. 1.
Commercial vendors are welcome to join the festival. The deadline for vendor applications is July 20. Email lamoore@matthewsnc.gov for information.
Road closures
South Trade Street will close starting at 9 a.m. Friday from the intersection of John Street to McDowell Street, for vendor setup. Matthews Elementary afternoon pick-ups and bus travel will be possible from McDowell, the Sadie Drive/First Baptist Church parking lot/Community Center rear access road and lower South Trade. Police will assist drivers and buses through the closures during afternoon pick-ups. A full closure of South Trade, John to Main streets, will occur at 3:30 p.m. Roads reopen by 11:30 p.m. Monday.
