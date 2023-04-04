CHARLOTTE – Democrats are calling for N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham to resign from her District 112 seat after media outlets reported April 4 that she planned on joining the Republican Party.
Cotham is scheduled to hold a press conference on April 5 at the N.C. Republican Party Headquarters. If she changes parties, House Republicans will have the supermajority it needs to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
“Rep. Cotham is pulling a bait and switch on her constituents — who voted overwhelmingly for a Democrat to represent them in the House,” said Heather Williams, interim president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. “Handing Republicans the ability to override Governor Cooper’s veto will endanger abortion access, voting rights and other fundamental freedoms in the state.”
Other prominent Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Robert Reives, State Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane Whitley, called on Cotham to resign.
"This is deceit of the highest order,” according to a joint statement from Clayton and Whitley. “Rep. Cotham’s decision is a betrayal to the people of HD-112 with repercussions not only for the people of her district, but for the entire state of North Carolina. If she can no longer represent the values her constituents trusted her to champion, she should resign immediately.”
N.C. Sen. Natasha Marcus, who is a colleague of Cotham’s on the Mecklenburg County delegation, described a party switch as “dishonest and undemocratic.”
“If candidate Tricia Cotham had been honest before the election, she would not have won her seat,” Marcus tweeted April 4. “The people of her district do not support the extreme rightwing policies that the NCGOP is shoving down our throats, now with her help.”
Cotham, a former teacher, has long been a Democrat. She defeated Mint Hill Commissioner Tony Long in the November 2022 election, earning 59.2% of the 25,986 total votes. The 2022 election was a return to politics for Cotham. She served in the N.C. House from 2007 to 2017.
