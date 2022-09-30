Photo courtesy of Mecklenburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
MATTHEWS – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955 to set aside Sept. 17 to 23 annually in observance of Constitution Week, which President Eisenhower signed into law a year later.
As one of the ways to celebrate and help raise awareness of Constitution Week in the community, Mecklenburg chapter members Joe Brickey and Dani Garret placed a display in the Matthews Library, which included patriotic-themed items and information about the Constitution. The chapter also created a scavenger hunt and prizes for children to help educate them about the Constitution.
