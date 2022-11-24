CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization has canceled the December meetings for the Technical Coordinating Committee and the CRTPO Board.
Regular monthly meetings will resume in January 2023. Meetings are held at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St., Room 267, Charlotte, NC 28202 and can be viewed on CRTPO’s Facebook Live. Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change. Additional meetings may be scheduled as needed.
2023 Technical Coordinating Committee Meeting Schedule
TCC meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.: Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7
2023 CRTPO Board Meeting Schedule
CRTPO Board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.: Jan. 25*, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. * Indicates a change in the meeting date.
CRTPO is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the Charlotte urbanized area which includes Iredell, Mecklenburg and Union counties.
On the web: https://crtpo.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.