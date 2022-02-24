CHARLOTTTE – The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization Board approved funding for several regional transportation projects at its Feb. 16 board meeting.
These funds support projects across the CRTPO planning area; investing in transportation needs to support our growing region. The CRTPO board awarded $51,070,000 in discretionary project funds, supporting 18 projects across eight CRTPO jurisdictions.
The projects receiving these funds are listed below. Local media personnel are encouraged to communicate with the project sponsor for more information.
Additional information about the discretionary projects can be found on the website at crtpo.org.
Here are project affecting our coverage area:
Charlotte
• Eastway Drive at Shamrock Drive Intersection Improvement, $7,819,000
• WT Harris Overhead Street Lighting Installation Project (Mt Holly Huntersville Road to I-85 North), $998,000
• Robinson Church Road Widening (WT Harris to Plott Road), $6,227,000
• Margaret Wallace Road and Arequipa Drive Intersection Improvement Project /Arequipa Drive Extension., $9,336,000
• Rail Trail Pedestrian Bridge over Belk Freeway (I-277) (E Morehead St to Stonewall Light Rail Station, $1,903,000
• Irwin Creek Greenway (Clanton Road to Lester Street). The project is sponsored by Mecklenburg Park and Recreation, $4,872,000
Charlotte and Pineville
• Grants to Replace Aging Diesel Engines (GRADE) - Charlotte and Pineville’s Norfolk Southern Railway Railyards (Locomotive’s switch replacements). The project is sponsored by Mecklenburg County Air Quality, $3,815,000
Matthews
• Greylock Ridge Road (East John Street to East Charles Street), $748,000
• Greylock Ridge Road Extension (East Charles Street to Tank Town Road), $2,725,000
• Four Mile Greenway Underpass at South Trade Street (South Trade Street to East John Street), $499,000
Mint Hill
• Traffic Data Collection and Analysis (Critical Intersection Analysis), $120,000
Weddington
• Potter Road at Forest Lawn Drive Intersection Improvements, $1,944,000
