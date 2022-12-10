Ben Street launched Street Fare Farm after leaving his 9-to-5 to connect more to the land.
In 2015, Ben discovered Lomax Incubator Farm where he began growing vegetables for the Noda and Piedmont farmer’s markets. In 2018, he moved his production site to land nearby and started from scratch on about two acres of cleared land.
In 2019, he married Alisha Street, founder of The Bulb, a nonprofit that provides fresh produce to food-insecure areas. In 2022, The Bulb aims to service almost 50,000 people.
Together, Ben and Alisha aim to feed their community through CSA membership, three farmer’s markets (Matthews, Piedmont and Davidson) through their online store, wholesale avenues, and charitable giving.
“CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture,” Ben said. “It is a way for farmers and consumers to connect on a much more personal level. The way it works is you commit to Street Fare Farm at the beginning of the season and in return you receive a weekly delivery of fresh picked, locally grown, organic produce. Think of it as a subscription to some of the freshest and tastiest food you have ever eaten.”
The Streets have big dreams of expanding production, creating larger cut flower fields, u-pick strawberries and pumpkins, and build event spaces. In order to do that, they want to gain more support from their community they feed by increasing CSA membership and overall sales.
An increase in sales will allow Street Fare Farm to continue donating free produce to The Bulb and other charitable organizations or provide items at low cost.
“By supporting Street Fare Farm, you’re supporting your community at large,” Alisha said. “Buying CSA or Veggie Boxes allows for farmers to get paid up front in order to plan for the rest of the season. It strengthens our local food supply so that more people can access local food.”
