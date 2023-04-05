N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham announced April 5 that she is switching parties, prompting Republicans to welcome her aboard and Democrats to call for her resignation.
Cotham described the modern-day Democratic Party as unrecognizable and expressed frustration with how she had been treated by her Democratic colleagues since announcing her candidacy for the District 112 seat of the N.C. House back in March 2022.
“Some people just can’t accept a bold, strong woman, who is an independent thinker, who works across the aisle and wants to get things done for the State of North Carolina and for her district,” Cotham said at a press conference in Raleigh surrounded by the likes of Congressman Dan Bishop, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger.
Even when Republicans were in the minority and Democrats were in the majority, Moore said Cotham was one of the most bipartisan members who would work with them. Cotham’s move now gives House Republicans the supermajority needed to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
Prominent Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Robert Reives, State Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane Whitley, called on Cotham to resign.
Clayton and Whitley issued a joint statement describing the party change as “deceit of the highest order.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
