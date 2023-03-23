Construction starts at Clear Creek Business Park

MINT HILL – Nance Companies and MPV Properties announced the start of construction on two new flex buildings at Clear Creek Business Park.
The firms are co-developing a total of 36,000 square feet across two buildings with a shared truck court in between the buildings along Allen Station Drive. Construction is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023.
Suites will start at 4,000 square feet and will feature drive-in and dock high doors, private offices, restrooms and a warehouse area with 18 feet of clear height. Both buildings will be constructed of metal with brick masonry and windows lining the front and sides.
Billy Thomas and Bailey Patrick Jr., of MPV, are leasing the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.