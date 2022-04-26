MATTHEWS – Construction for Matthews Veterans Memorial Park will be delayed by several months as the town isn’t able to secure a construction entrance that doesn’t interfere with planned events at the adjoining Stumptown Park.
The town was banking on a temporary construction entrance into the site via the former Exxon lot at 110 Trade Street.
“The Exxon lot project manager has demonstrated a willingness to consider the temporary construction entrance for the park project, but maintains that they have to navigate the permit process and confirm the schedule for their project before moving forward with the conversation,” parks and recreation director Corey King wrote to commissioners in an internal memo.
The plan was for construction to take place in July and August but King said the window has passed.
“The participant experience during planned events in Stumptown Park would be negatively impacted if any other construction entrance area were used in attempt to maintain the July - August construction timeline,” according to King.
Some of the events going on at Stumptown Park include the Beats ‘n Bites concert series, held on the last Friday of each month from April to September, BeachFest Matthews (May 13-14), Independence Day Celebration (July 4), Matthews Alive (Sept. 2-5) and Musica Matthews (Oct. 15).
“Trying to navigate park construction around events gets very challenging, so if we’re not able to keep this first timeline the next free space of time that does not significantly impact already planned events, we’re looking at a January construction,” Town Manager Becky Hawke told the board earlier this month.
Town leaders now expect construction to span from January to March 2023. If the town can’t use 110 Trade Street as an construction access point, it will use the Stumptown Park parking lot and lawn to enter the site.
