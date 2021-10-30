CHARLOTTE – The Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan Transit Commission have voted to endorse the CONNECT Beyond regional mobility plan.
The first-of-its-kind plan serves as a blueprint for how to implement an interconnected transportation network that combines high-capacity transit lines, enhanced bus service and other mobility solutions.
CONNECT Beyond will cover 12 counties, two states, four Metropolitan Planning Organizations, one Rural Planning Organization and two state Departments of Transportation.
“Over the past two decades, our region has experienced unprecedented growth and remained resilient through turbulent cycles,” aid Geraldine Gardner, executive director of Centralina Regional Council. “Access to safe, reliable, affordable and well-connected public transportation is critical so that everyone can benefit from this economic prosperity.”
The plan’s 12-county region which consists of Anson, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties in North Carolina as well as urbanized areas of Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina.
“Time is our most incredible asset that each and every one of us have. And augmenting times becomes a determining factor in which mode of transportation we will choose as we are moving throughout the region,” said John Lewis, CEO of Charlotte Area Transit System. “This is an issue of competitiveness. Being able to give individuals back the most amount of time in their commute and allows them more time pursuing business ventures, spending time with family and enhancing quality of life. And much of that is tied to our transportation system and our ability to connect.”
CONNECT Beyond includes more than 150 recommendations that fit into five categories, known as Mobility Moves: Creating Mobility-Friendly Places, Expanding Mobility Choices, Strengthening Rural to Urban Connections, Building a Better Bus Network and Investing in Strategic Mobility Corridors.
Some of the ways the plan would impact Mecklenburg County include: expanding sidewalk, bike and trail connections to downtowns and major employment centers; making it easier for riders to figure out how, when and where to use public transportation options to get to jobs, school, medical services and recreation; and supporting efforts for additional transfer opportunities for CATS riders.
Visit https://www.connect-beyond.com/ for more detailed plan information.
The next steps will entail Centralina and MTC working with transportation planning organizations, counties and municipalities within the project area to educate residents, facilitate cross-county coordination and secure resources to support early implementation priorities.
“We are excited to begin rolling out the plan and working with local entities in the region to customize implementation and ensure mobility solutions for everyone,” Gardner said. “CONNECT Beyond is our north star in meeting the needs of our growing region.”
