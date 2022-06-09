Editor’s Note: U.S. Rep. Alma Adams gave these remarks June 8 on the House floor in memory of Ella Scarborough. The former county commissioner died May 24 at the age of 75.
Today I rise to remember my friend, a champion for the people of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and North Carolina; a trailblazer for Black women, especially those in public service; a sincere, authentic, humble servant of God who always looked out for “the least of these;” the Honorable Ella Butler Scarborough.
First, I ask unanimous consent to enter into the record a remembrance from her colleagues on the Mecklenburg County Commission that reads, in part, “Commissioner Scarborough’s passion was limitless and her loss is immeasurable.”
Ella’s loss is immeasurable in part because she was a veteran of the civil rights movement going all the way back to her youth in South Carolina. The consciousness and conscience of that movement was seen in her work as a pillar of our community who fought for our vulnerable and marginalized.
She worked for equality and equity, not only for Black Americans but for every community. She worked for the homeless and unhoused; she worked for youth literacy and public education. Even as her health failed, she never stopped fighting.
Like many HBCU graduates from her generation, she made history. She was the first African American woman elected to the Charlotte City Council and the first to serve as the chair of the Mecklenburg County Commission. Her leadership opened doors and inspired others. She encouraged other Black women to run and serve.
But Ella was the kind of person who was more concerned about the work she did than the history she made.
She was a true child of the Civil Rights Generation. She was the great-grandniece of the legendary Mary McLeod-Bethune. Her entire family was involved in the movement.
When she was 17, she put her body and her life on the line to integrate a segregated movie theater in her community. Five years later, as a student at South Carolina State, she did the same at a bowling alley in Orangeburg.
This time the activists were not so lucky. South Carolina Highway Patrol officers fired into the crowd of students, Ella’s friends, killing three and injuring ten times as many. Ella was spirited away, out of danger, by a member of the football team.
It is a blessing that Ella was spared that day to continue the fight. Even when she was jailed in the fight to end Jim Crow, she never stopped fighting and she never forgot her blessings.
However, overcoming adversity – and integrating segregated spaces – was something she did since the day she was born.
As Charlotte’s Hannah Hasan wrote, “She’s been fighting since birth. She was born premature; three pounds. At that time, Black babies weren’t guaranteed an incubator, so her little body had to fight just to exist.” Indeed, when her father convinced the hospital to admit baby Ella to the ICU in Sumter, she became the first Black baby in that space. Perhaps that miracle was why she was never afraid.
It was a miracle, but the greater miracle of Ella Scarborough was that after she counted her many blessings, she extended those blessings to others – both as a member of her faith home, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and as an elected official and public servant.
Blessings are not just ours to have, but to give.
That was the lesson I hope we can all learn from Councilwoman, Commissioner and Chairwoman Ella Scarborough as we honor and remember her.
