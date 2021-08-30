MINT HILL – Congresswoman Alma Adams and Walgreens will host a lunch-time pop-up vaccination mobile clinic Sept. 1 at Lawyers Square Shopping Center.
The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, located at 9229 Lawyers Road.
Walgreens will bring a bus that has been converted into a mobile vaccination clinic. Its medical team will administer free COVID-19 shots, do COVID-19 testing and provide flu shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.