CHARLOTTE – Congresswoman Alma Adams is recruiting spring interns.
Internships are based in the Washington, DC office and open to college students and recent graduates. Hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules, but generally run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. when Congress is in session and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when not in session. If eligible, internships include a monthly stipend.
Responsibilities for spring interns will vary and may include checking voicemails, researching legislation, attending hearings and briefings and answering constituent letters.
Send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to michael.cobb@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Spring Internship Application” no later than close of business Dec. 8.
Adams is also recruiting spring press interns with strong written and social media skills, graphic design and video editing experience. Some of the responsibilities include compiling press clips, drafting social media campaigns and assisting with editing videos and written materials.
Send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to sam.spencer@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Spring Press Internship Application” no later than close of business Dec. 8.
