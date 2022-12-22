CHARLOTTE – The cost to heat a home this winter is a growing challenge to many. A few local small business owners decided to do something about it.
"I live and work in the Charlotte-Matthews area," said Jonathan Roberts who with his oldest daughter Juliana Roberts runs a boutique residential real estate company. "Finances are tight. My daughter was getting a new place to live in December, and when she factored energy costs into her cost of living, I was stunned how the rising cost of heating a home put most of the options she was considering outside her reach. It all adds up quickly."
Roberts talked the challenge over with local mortgage broker Bob Kennedy. Their conversations turned into a plan to help a few local families facing what is sure to become a very challenging financial environment in the new year.
"I knew we had to take action. Families in our community are struggling," Roberts said. "After a few phone calls in a few hours, we instantly had a group of 12 business owners stepping up to the plate to give."
The 12 businesses will help two families that own their homes with utility bills this winter. Participating businesses are Whitlock Builders, Skidmore Surveying, Shingles Roof Direct, Safeguard Insurance, Window Hero, Charlotte Heating and Air Conditioning, Grattan Pest Solutions, Chiodo Custom Painting, Hunter & Chandler Law Group PLLC, Greenfrog Waterproofing, ALCOVA Mortgage and Jonathan Roberts Realty.
"This is such a wonderful idea and is so needed," says Amy Carr, Executive Director of Matthews Free Medical Clinic.
The businesses are partnering with local churches and nonprofits like Matthews Free Clinic to identify the two families to receive the utility bill assistance.
