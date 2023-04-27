Community supports Blessed Assurance golf tournament

MINT HILL – Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care held its 11th annual charity golf tournament April 20 at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation.
The golf tournament supports the nonprofit’s mission to provide life-sustaining programs and services to disabled veterans, older adults and special needs adults.
"God blessed us with 80-degree weather, some of the best-looking greens ever, 144 golfers biting at their bits, over 80 sponsors, lots of food and beverages, and lots of door prizes and auction items," coordinator Nate Huggins said.
Butler, Independence golfers battle
This year's tournament featured a new Golf Grudge Match between golfers from Independence and Butler high schools.
Butler edged out Independence to earn bragging rights as Kings of the Community and a trophy awarded by Matthews Mayor John Higdon. Butler and Independence will square off annually at the event for an opportunity to win the rotating trophy.
The Butler golf team was represented by Principal Vincent Golden, Athletic Director Christopher Satterfield and sponsor John Love, owner of Red Rocks Café on Providence Road in Charlotte. Golfers were Alex Wright, Lucas McHarg, Grant Bergeman and Natan Berhane.
The Independence golf team was represented by Principal Amy Mims; coach Matt Rutkowski and sponsor Kendal Schoenecker of the Mint Hill Times. Independence golfers were Adam King, Kyle Fohr, Noah Cleveland and Cardin Phan.
Minister Joe Hardesty, of Matthews Presbyterian Church, said a blessing before the tournament. Tournament President Doug Willie presided over the awards banquet.
Women Winners
First place: Shelia Nadata, Debbie Darwin, Gail Haverson and Gloria Clark.
Second place: Kathleen Lebedz, Jona Maiolano, Joan Penwell and Susaun Fritsch.
Third place: Patty Rippel, Barbara Wissbaum, Karen Holbrook and Sharon Coleman.
Closest to the Pin: Pat Ward
Men Winners
First place: Gregg Pearce, Tregg Lindberg, Jeff Helms and J.D. Kisella.
Second place: Wil Elmore, Reggie Thomas, Reggie Thomas, Jr., and Deacon Nealy.
Third place: Geoffrey Allen, John Schuller, Reverend Ford and Michael Benton.
Closest to the Pin: Steve Richards
Longest Drive: Deacon Nealy
Putting Contest Winner: David Smith
Community Support
Several people and companies contributed to the event’s success.
The Butler High School ROTC Color Guards, led by Master Sergeant Richard Day, posted the Armed Forces Colors. Helena Robbins, of Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care, sang the National Anthem.
The tournament had a special guest with Major General Cornell Wilson, Jr., a 37-year veteran with highly distinguished honorable service as a United States Marine. He was a commander of combat and combat support units throughout the United States, Europe, Africa and Kuwait. He also served as the secretary for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and as the governor’s advisor for the State of North Carolina.
The nonprofit recognized board members Douglas Willie (president), Vivian Huggins (treasurer), Sally Bailey, Bridget Brush, Matthew Galimi, Phillip Gaddy, Van Hopper and Gary Aljets as well as CEO Navondria Huggins and Chief Operating Officer Demorio Huggins.
Several companies supported the Blessed Assurance and its tournament: Piedmont Natural Gas, Truist Bank, Novant Hospital, Sam’s Club, Coca Cola Consolidated, The Mint Hill Times, Visual Edge/Technocom and Scott Clark Toyota.
Chick-fil-A provided breakfast. Metro Diner provided dinner.
"This was a perfect day and an exciting day to play golf and help a worthy non-profit," Huggins said. "We could not do it without the help of the community, various sponsors, our board of directors, our local businesses, churches, civic groups."
Next year's tournament will be held April 18, 2024.
