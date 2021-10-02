CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston updated the school board Oct. 1 on the rising number of homeless students in the district.
CMS reported 2,278 homeless students, as of Sept. 30. This is an increase from 1,460 students on Sept. 30, 2020.
Winston's update cited six reasons for the increase, including the lifted eviction moratorium, efforts to raise awareness for McKinney-Vento services, use of a county database and increased training to identify such students.
The state is expected to release data on living arrangements in mid-October.
“We expect to see higher numbers of families who are sharing accommodations or living in hotels since shelter space has been limited due to the pandemic,” according to Winston's report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.