CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will shift to a mask-optional approach beginning March 7.
Mecklenburg County will be lifting its mask mandate Feb. 26, but Superintendent Earnest Winston recommended the district follow suit nine days later so that proper protocols can be put in place. Masks will still be required on buses.
“I just want to emphasize that mask-optional means just that,” Winston said. “Individual students, staff and visitors to our campuses may make their choice of whether or not to wear a mask when indoors. Families make that decision for their students. This does not mean no masks.”
Raynard Washington, who serves as Mecklenburg County’s public health director, endorsed Winston’s recommendation.
Given recent changes to contact tracing and quarantine recommendations, Washington said it’s important to have policies in place to ensure students and staff returning from a COVID-19 infection adhere to proper mask protocols.
Washington made the distinction that mask requirements are merely policy and that in reality he recommends people wear masks in public or indoor settings, especially if they are vulnerable to infections.
School board members Sean Strain and Rhonda Cheek tried to convince their colleagues to go mask-optional on Feb. 26 to align with the county’s lifting of the mask mandate.
Cheek wondered if there would be any measurable impact on the county’s public health if the district were to move up the mask-optional approach to Feb. 26. She pointed to other districts that changed policy much faster than CMS.
Margaret Marshall sided with Strain and Cheek, but Marshall said she would continue to wear masks inside schools and other public places. CMS anticipates some students and staff will still wear masks.
“There will be no tolerance for bullying or intimidation of those who choose to continue wearing masks,” Winston said. “Such behavior will be treated as any other form of bullying as defined in our code of student conduct handbook.”
