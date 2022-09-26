CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will partner with the Honest Game Foundation to create access to more post-secondary pathways for student-athletes.
Honest Game, a tech company that helps high school student-athletes navigate college academic eligibility, is working with CMS to create a data-driven pathway to college.
The partnership is fueled by Gatorade’s multi-year Fuel Tomorrow commitment.
Starting this school year, Honest Game will work with CMS staff, students and families to create roadmaps for each student.
“We understand the power sports have to change lives, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Honest Game and Gatorade,” CMS athletic director Ericia Turner said. “Our district takes great pride in supporting our students not only in competition but also in the classroom. Our partnership with Honest Game gives us the data we need to help more families and student-athletes chart a course to achieve their college dreams.”
Nearly one million student-athletes are deemed academically ineligible each year as a result of avoidable or recoverable errors, such as enrolling in classes that do not meet NCAA requirements. This statistic increases to one in two student-athletes from underserved communities, according to the tech company.
Honest Game is helping more than 100,000 users and hundreds of high schools to simplify the academic eligibility process and reveal a pathway to post-secondary opportunities.
“We exist to leverage students’ passion for sports as a motivation for learning,” Honest Game CEO Kim Michelson said. “We reach students as early as middle school, to get them on a path to success. It has been incredible to help high schools, students and families navigate the complex NCAA and NAIA eligibility requirements to access college sports. What’s most exciting is students realize their potential after using Honest Game. We’re on a mission to level the playing field so that every student-athlete has a fair and equitable opportunity to attend college.”
The Honest Game contract with CMS is district-wide and includes all 20 high schools.
