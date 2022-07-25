CHARLOTTE – Six candidates have filed paperwork so far to enter Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education races on the November 2022 ballot.
Carol Sawyer is seeking reelection to her District 4 seat.
Hamani Fisher and Ro Lawsin will vie for the District 1 seat currently held by Rhonda Cheek, who announced she would not seek reelection.
Thelma Byers-Bailey will try to retain her District 2 seat against challengers Juanrique Hall and Monty Witherspoon.
Filing continues through noon Aug. 12.
