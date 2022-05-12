CHARLOTTE – Rhonda Cheek announced during the May 10 school board meeting that she had changed her mind about running for reelection, citing increased vitriol and a lost desire to serve in the role.
The South Mecklenburg High School alum has represented the Lake Norman area on the board since 2009. She’s been a voting ally of Matthews-Mint Hill rep Sean Strain and supported suburban schools getting more resources.
“Thirteen years is a very long time to serve and the last two years particularly have been filled with chaos and stress that has taken a toll on my mental and physical health,” Cheek said in tearful remarks. “The work itself has been time-consuming, but dealing with the ever-increasing vitriol and lack of civil discourse has compounded the stress. It’s coming from other electives, members of this board and individuals and groups from every political persuasion. We should be able to make a point in agreement or opposition without attacking the person, but somehow along the way we have forgotten that.”
Cheek talked about getting involved in schools through the PTA at her daughter’s elementary school and how student overcrowding inspired her to become an advocate through Families United for North Meck Education. As a school board member, she’s proud of her role in saving middle school sports, increasing magnet programs and getting students back on fields and classrooms post-pandemic.
Over time, she has longed to spend more time with her family, including grandchildren. December will mark the end of her public service. School board members will formally file for candidacy from July 25 to Aug. 12 for the November election.
“This decision is difficult and emotional because I do care so much for children and about public education,” Cheek said. “But over the past couple weeks and months, I realized that I lost my desire to continue serving in this capacity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.