CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has removed the Town of Mint Hill from timeout when it comes to funding future construction projects.
This comes after Mayor Brad Simmons sent a letter to school board chair Elyse Dashew last month stating the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners had no plans to start a municipal charter school.
CMS has penalized Mint Hill since House Bill 514 became law in 2018. The law gave Mecklenburg County towns, such as Matthews, Mint Hill and Huntersville, the option to create municipal charter schools. The district responded by passing the Municipal Concerns Act of 2018, which prioritized capital projects in Charlotte, Davidson and Pineville – communities not affected by the law.
School board members said they would remove restrictions if towns passed resolutions agreeing to a 15-year moratorium on moving forward on any part of the municipal charter school law. Restrictions were removed from Cornelius in October 2019, Matthews in February 2020 and Huntersville in December 2022.
The school board took similar action with Mint Hill this month after receiving the letter from Simmons. The mayor contends Mint Hill commissioners don’t have the authority to eliminate the rights outlined in state law or the ability to bind future boards.
“What I can definitively state is that at no time have we as a board of commissioners discussed pursuing such a course of actions,” Simmons wrote in the Feb. 10 letter to Dashew. “There has been no talk, official or otherwise, regarding the formation of any exploratory committees, conduction of feasibility studies, procurement of consulting services, etc. that could lead the town down a path towards forming our own charter school.
“Quite the contrary in fact. Through the meetings you and I have had since my election, I feel like the relationship between our organizations is the strongest it has been in many years, the MCA Sword of Damocles notwithstanding. Mint Hill has in the past and will continue to offer financial and in-kind support to CMS schools located both inside and outside of our municipal boundaries because we understand that politics are not what matters, the children do.”
The timing of the mayor’s letter comes as CMS has been deciding on which construction projects to include in a potential bond referendum for November 2023. CMS is pursuing a $3 billion school bond referendum that includes 30 projects, none in Mint Hill.
CMS construction leader Dennis LaCaria said in June 2022 that projects were ranked based on calculations and projects in Mint Hill and Huntersville were docked due to the district’s Municipal Concerns Act.
This included a replacement building for Lebanon Road Elementary School, which ranked 51 among the 125 capital improvement projects up for consideration for the bond in June 2022.
Mint Hill Commissioner Tony Long told his colleagues about the penalty facing the town in March 2022.
