CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is heading into the 2023-24 school year with 516 teacher vacancies across 184 schools.
Kecia Coln, chief human resources officer, said the district also has vacancies in teacher assistants (270.5), guest teachers (87), bus drivers (34) and cafeteria staff (156), as of Aug. 21. CMS has already hired 745 teachers, 219 teacher assistants, 79 guest teachers, 49 bus drivers and 13 cafeteria staff for the new school year.
“We are actively recruiting for current vacancies, while beginning an aggressive recruitment campaign for the coming year,” Coln told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education on Aug. 22. “Recruitment really occurs all year.”
CMS has hosted multiple career fairs and attended others held by colleges and universities, NCWorks and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
The district operates an educator prep program for alternatively licensed teachers. Coln said 129 new teachers are starting the school year through this program.
Teachers in critical shortage areas may qualify for new sign-on bonuses of $2,500 and incentive pay of $200 per month. These areas include secondary math, science and English language arts; Exceptional Children; and multi-language.
Sign-on bonuses are also offered to bus drivers ($1,500), HVAC staff ($1,000) and Transportation Technician II positions ($3,000).
CMS offers incentives to substitute teachers, including $200 per month for five to nine assignments, $500 per month for 10 or more assignments and $20 extra per day for Title I school assignments.
Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz told the school board that a record 70,000 participants registered for bus service through a ridership survey. The district has 102,000 students routed for bus service.
CMS will continue registering students for bus service through the end of August with the intent of providing service by Sept. 6.
The district will use express routes to assist with magnet programs. The transportation team increased express stops from 19 to 44 following community engagement. Eleven stops were consolidated.
“Express stops are designed to reduce ride time in high school and some middle school magnet programs while at the same time improving on-time arrival, access and service efficiencies for all students while maintaining fewer drivers on our schedule,” Schultz said. “This has been a change for many families, and as such, our team has done a tremendous job with outreach to our community with 47 community and family engagement sessions.”
Stephanie Sneed, vice chair of the school board, asked how parents can get more information about transportation.
“There still seems to be some confusion or concern from parents regarding how, when and where these express stops are, what their schedules are going to be and any ways to appeal or request an alternative stop,” Sneed said.
CMS encourages parents to download the Here Comes the Bus App at https://charmeckschools.org/herecomesthebus and visit https://www.cmsk12.org/Page/9281 for more information about express buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.