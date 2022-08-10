CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs to hire 377 teachers by the start of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 29, according to Associate Superintendent Laura Francisco.
Francisco said 41 schools are fully staffed with the average number of teacher vacancies at each school at three.
“There are teachers being put through the pipeline every day that we are pushing to schools as quickly as we can,” she told the school board Aug. 9.
Francisco framed staffing another way: Despite more than 2,100 teacher separations since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, CMS is 96% staffed with teachers.
Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh oversees a staff of 18,094 employees with more than 9,048 teachers. He said the district has already welcomed 377 teachers so far who are new to the profession and 297 who are new to CMS.
He points to a shallow pool of teacher candidates across the state and nation while teacher education programs at colleges and universities have declined dramatically.
CMS has tried to combat that by introducing retention bonuses.
The district is also using 376 guest teachers and 1,020 substitute teachers to fill in these gaps. The district is offering incentives for substitutes to take on more assignments.
Principals may also recruit teachers to teach during their planning time. They would get compensated for after-school planning.
CMS also needs to hire 151 teacher assistants, 46 nurses, 41 bus drivers and 100 cafeteria workers, according to staff.
Chief Operations Director Brian Schultz said 100% of schools are on track for opening.
Five new buildings are coming online this year, including the new Mint Hill Elementary and Palisades High. Replacement schools for West Charlotte High, Shamrock Gardens Elementary and Lansdowne Elementary are opening, too.
“We’ve heard all pandemic about supply chain issues about construction costs,” Schultz said. “All of those things are true. It’s a true shoutout to the teams that have contributed to this.”
CMS’s building services team has completed 300 repair and replacement projects. The district has also relocated 31 mobile classrooms.
CMS has installed body scanners at 21 high schools and plans to continue rolling them out across 48 K-8 and middle schools. Staff will continue to receive survival training as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.