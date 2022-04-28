MINT HILL – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has decided on a name for the new elementary school going next to Mint Hill Middle School. It will be called Mint Hill Elementary School.
A naming committee spent many months learning the history of the area, gaining feedback from the public and weighing the pros and cons for the most popular names considered.
Mint Hill Elementary won out over Morning Star Elementary and Matthews-Mint Hill Elementary. One of the advantages of Mint Hill Elementary was its proximity to the middle school.
“A shared name could help to build connections throughout the community regarding the transition from elementary school to middle school,” according to a memo shared with the school board on April 26.
A poll of families and community members revealed that Mint Hill Elementary was the most popular choice (222 votes) but Morning Star Elementary was close behind (219 votes). Matthews-Mint Hill had 95 votes.
The committee noted how Morning Star was a unique choice with historical ties to the area, but there was concern about its connection to a faith-based organization.
“The term ‘Morning Star’ is a direct reference to a quotation from the Bible (Rev. 22:16), which could cause community members of other faiths to feel excluded,” according to the memo.
Several names were initially considered for the school.
Those of geographic origin include: Golden Creek, Southeast, Irvins Creek, Mint Hill-Matthews, Stumptown, Roseland Park, Catawba Ridge, Matthews Community and Southeast Hill.
Some of the suggestions honored notable people of the region, such as Dr. Selma Burke, Conrad Reed, Neubert Purser, Dan Hood, Tommy Rogers and Sam Boyd.
Perhaps the most unique suggestion was Ye Iswą Elementary, which translates to “people of the river,” in honor of the Catawba people.
