CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will help revive Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in July by offering an executive on loan full-time while another hospital leader takes on an advisory role.
Raki McGregor, Novant Health’s senior vice president of digital equity and community growth, will lead corporate engagement efforts and the implementation of systemwide changes in partnership with CMS leadership.
Frank Emory Jr., Novant Health’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, will serve in an advisory role to the school system while continuing his current responsibilities with Novant Health.
“As a leader invested in the Charlotte community, Raki stands ready to offer his change management experience and business acumen to CMS leaders as they seek to grow the ways the system serves Charlotte students,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “That experience, combined with Frank’s background leading numerous community organizations and passion for advancing the next generation, will undoubtedly serve as enormous assets to CMS.”
The arrangement was made in partnership with the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council. It will benefit CMS with additional expertise, support and resources in several areas:
• Retention and recruitment of teachers, administrators and support staff
• Increased school safety
• Improved access to physical and mental health services
• Effective and sustainable tutoring programs
• Extensive, needs-based school partnerships
• Communication of utilization of COVID-19 federal dollars
• Operational improvements to critical processes
Over the next 12 to 18 months, McGregor will work closely with CMS’s executive leaders to address and identify solutions within six key areas aimed at improving student outcomes: process improvement, staffing, safety, COVID-19 relief, partnerships and tutoring.
As the full-time leader of this initiative, McGregor will work to build relationships between CMS and corporate partners, developing a model for sustainable corporate and community engagement in support of CMS for years to come.
“The greatest asset we can offer our community is the development of our children,” said McGregor.
