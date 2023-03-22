CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education recently approved contracts that pavement improvement projects at Butler and Independence high schools.
CMS bid out the projects in January.
Davco Roofing & Sheet Metal was the lowest bidder of the Butler project at $659,000. Ruston Paving Co. was the low bidder for the Independence project at $298,625.
