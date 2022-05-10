CHARLOTTE – Tension still exists on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education following the April 19 firing of Superintendent Earnest Winston.
School board member Ruby Jones released a letter, dated March 30, to the media from Winston’s attorney to CMS’s General Counsel Andrea Mayes accusing the board of acting improperly in firing the superintendent.
This prompted the school board to convene May 9 to release a response, dated April 4, from Mayes to Winston’s attorney to set the record straight. The letter, which can be accessed on BoardDocs, addresses assertions that the board violated an accreditation standard, directed Winston to fire or reassign a chief of staff and suggested Winston leave on multiple occasions.
“Because the March 30 letter incorrectly states that the board acted improperly, the board finds it necessary to release the letter from the board’s general counsel dated April 4 to correct the inaccurate statements and assumptions in the March 30 letter,” school board chair Elyse Dashew said.
Jones said she released the confidential letter from Winston’s personnel file with his permission.
“Miss Dashew brought all this ballyhoo to the board using outside sources to say that Earnest is a good man but not a competent man,” Jones said. “You might as well have spit in my face.”
She added that Winston’s firing was one of the low points of her tenure as a board member.
“We were dedicated to positive initiatives to move our black children forward academically, behaviorally and emotionally,” Jones said. “This sets our work back.”
School board member Rhonda Cheek said it was unfortunate confidential personnel records were released and she supported letting the public know that the board acted in compliance.
Member Carol Sawyer said she was eager to get back to work in advancing student outcomes and preparing for the next school year.
“This going back and forth with personnel files serves absolutely nobody,” Dashew said. “If it wasn’t for the board having to correct the record, we would not be here today. So I am disappointed but here we are.”
