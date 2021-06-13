MINT HILL – Medhanie Alem Catholic Church of Geez Rite has identified 6.5 acres of residential property off Wilgove-Mint Hill Road for a new location.
Right now, members are spread out across congregations in the Charlotte region, including St. Luke's Catholic Church and St. John Neumann Catholic Church, according to attorney Richard Peniston.
“The intention is to be able to have some services in the ancient language, which is very important in their faith,” Peniston told Mint Hill commissioners during a June 10 public hearing for the rezoning request.
Peniston's clients immigrated to the United States from Eritrea on the Red Sea about 30 years ago. He explained “Medhanie Alem” means “holy savior” while Geez is the ancient language.
The church doesn't plan on initially making any changes to the property, but members may build there in the future.
Members will use the home fronting the home for worship, fellowship, prayer and other church activities. The home to the rear of the property will be used for study and prayer.
Currently, the church has no more than 15 members. A paved driveway leading to the primary home will be able to accommodate eight cars at a time with adjoining areas can serve the rest, Peniston told commissioners.
Commissioner Patrick Holton asked what days the church would be used. Peniston described it as a typical Catholic church with most activities on Sunday, considering members have jobs.
The planning board is scheduled to vet the rezoning proposal on June 21. Commissioners may decide on the rezoning as early as July 8.
