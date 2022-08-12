CHARLOTTE – School board member Rhonda Cheek filed for reelection to her District 1 seat Aug. 11 – three months after saying she wasn’t running again.
Cheek, a cancer survivor, wrote on her campaign website that she was experiencing health issues, such as abdominal pain, leading up to her May 10 announcement but she is nearly recovered from a surgery in June to correct those issues.
“I have regained my energy, strength and vitality,” Cheek wrote. “I also have peace of mind. While I never lost my passion and drive to work for our students, families and staff, my feisty spirit has now been renewed.”
She said there’s still work to do to improve academic outcomes, keep schools safe and thoughtfully manage taxpayer dollars.
With filing closing at noon Aug. 12, the District 1 race has three other candidates in addition to Cheek: Melissa Easley, Hamani Fisher and Ro Lawsin.
The seat represents parts of north Charlotte, including the Lake Norman towns. Cheek has held the seat since 2009.
