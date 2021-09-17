CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Water will hold a Charlotte Water Cares event, part of an outreach campaign to convey that payment assistance is available.
Though the utility paused its practice of disconnecting water service for nonpayment last year due to the pandemic, Charlotte Water plans to resume this practice this October.
“Water is life. It’s a central part of our everyday routines, like showering, making coffee, cleaning up, and flushing toilets. Our employees consider it a privilege to be at the heart of providing this essential service to our customers and the last thing we ever want to do is deny service to someone, especially when they may be struggling financially,” says Angela Charles, director of Charlotte Water. “So, this month, we are pulling out all the stops to let customers know, help is available.”
The campaign will use advertising, local media, mail, email, and grassroots outreach to promote the phone number and website as the primary sources of assistance.
A customer care team has volunteered to work after hours to get customers the help they need. This team will also be available for walk-up assistance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at 1100 Otts St.
Customers who need help are encouraged to call 3-1-1 or go to www.charlottewater.org and click on Pandemic Payment Assistance to find out what kind of help is available to them, such as how to access actual funds, get on a payment plan or get help making a payment.
