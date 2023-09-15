MATTHEWS – The Charlotte Street Hockey League has approached the Town of Matthews with interest in establishing a partnership and finding a permanent home for its growing organization.
Josh Greco, who serves as president and CEO of the 501c3, told Matthews commissioners Sept. 11 that he wanted to put his organization on their radar as the town’s parks and recreation department begins coordinating a master plan update.
The league has been playing in the area since 2010. Volunteers organize pick-up games, clinics and tournaments on tennis courts and other facilities it can rent out.
“What started as a fun way to get together and enjoy our sport has grown past what the facilities we rent out are capable of accommodating,” Greco told commissioners. “Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how you look at it, we are outgrowing our home. Tennis courts and rented facilities have become no longer feasible for our growing program.”
Greco said his organization hopes to spend the next few months understanding the town’s park and recreation needs as well as how a partnership would align with the community’s goals. The league would like to form a partnership that will help it build hockey rinks.
The Charlotte Street Hockey League is no stranger to Matthews, having participated in BeachFest. It is also involved in an upcoming charity softball game benefitting the Matthews HELP Center later this month.
“No one is doing what we're doing, at least in the sport of hockey, and you may say that hockey doesn't belong in the South or isn't ready for it yet,” Greco said, “but as a transplant from Buffalo, New York that moved to Charlotte over 10 years ago, I've seen how many people have moved here from hockey cities and are interested in playing the game.”
About 800 people receive weekly communication from the league.
The youth program supports ages 4 to 15 with skill levels ranging from beginners to those who play in travel tournaments.
The youth program promotes the core values of safety, unity, respect and fun. Greco described the Charlotte Street Hockey League as a “more inclusive and more cost-effective means to engage with the sport.”
“Our mission is twofold: One to raise awareness and provide access to this great game of hockey we all love so much,” Greco said. “Two, to be involved in our communities – to give our time, effort and resources to raise money and awareness for community causes that align with our values.”
