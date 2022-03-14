Charlotte Media Group recognized winners of our 50 Most Dynamic Women of 2021 at a reception March 10 at Hampton Inn & Suites SouthPark.
The company put out a call to the readers of South Charlotte Weekly, Union County Weekly and Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly in November 2021 to nominate women in the community they would describe as dynamic. The community responded with 173 nominations.
Publisher Adrian Garson said that we tend to toss out words like influential and powerful, but dynamic is a word encompasses activity, change and progress, which are necessary to survive the challenges of today .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.