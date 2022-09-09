CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation – the grantmaking arm of Foundation For The Carolinas – recently opened its Social Capital Grants cycle.
Applications will be accepted from eligible 501c3 nonprofits starting Sept. 9 until Oct. 14 at noon.
The Social Capital Grants program is designed to support organizations and programs focused on building social capital networks, relationships and access to opportunities – through the lens of increasing economic opportunity for all children, youth and families within Charlotte-Mecklenburg.
The program will concentrate on supporting and strengthening organizations and programs that build and nurture social capital within and among communities and organizations. The program should promote a culture of caring and support life navigation.
Maximum or minimum grant sizes have not been determined, however it is likely that grants awarded will range from $2,500 to $10,000. Larger amounts will be considered for exceptional proposals. To apply – or for complete criteria – visit the online grants portal and select Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation in the Grant Program Name field.
Visit www.charmeck-cf.org for a complete list of grants.
