Charlotte City Council
The Charlotte City Council will hold the first day of a Housing and Jobs Summit at The Boplex, where they’ll hear the state of the housing and jobs markets from UNC Charlotte and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reps.
Members will also review the results of the city’s housing and jobs survey.
Panels will discuss housing (Habitat for Humanity, INLIVIAN, A Way Home), jobs (Charlotte Works, Goodwill, Charlotte Executive Leadership Council) and connecting the two together (Atrium Health, United Way, Charlotte Works).
Matthews Board of Commissioners
Matthews commissioners will get an update on the future LYNX Silver Line light rail from CATS project manager Andrew Mock. They’ll consider recommendations from a consultant that moves employee pay to higher than 80% of the competitive market.
Stallings Town Council
The Stallings Town Council will get an update from Town Manager Alex Sewell on town priorities and action strategies as well as continue discussing the rezoning for Stevens Mill Road.
Weddington Town Council
The Weddington Town Council will continue their discussion today of adapting a council-manager form of government and hear a proposal for a potential family group home on Antioch Court.
Wesley Chapel Village Council
The Wesley Chapel Village Council will hold six public hearings:
• Three of the rezonings involve changes from R-40 to O-I: 110 South Potter Road, 1100 Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, and the intersection of Weddington Road and Waxhaw Indian Trail Road.
• Three of the rezonings involve changes to R-40 zoning: intersections of New Town Road and Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road, Weddington Road and Underwood Road, and Weddington Road and Wesley Chapel Road.
They’ll also discuss the 25th anniversary of incorporation.
