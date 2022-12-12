Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region.
Charlotte City Council
The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement.
Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics, including some discussion about the SouthPark Municipal District, as property owner Adam Oravec wants to opt out of the tax district.
Here is the agenda page.
Matthews Board of Commissioners
The Matthews Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings on rezoning projects at today's 7 p.m. meeting:
• Application 2022-749: Redevelop a vacant 82.8 acres on Idlewild Road (between I-485 and the Creekside neighborhood) into a community of single-family homes, townhomes, patio homes and apartments. This public hearing may be continued into January due to staff not having an updated site plan at time of agenda printing.
• Application 2022-765: This pertains to a text amendment that gives a developer within the Entertainment District more flexibility.
• Application 2022-766: Rezone 72.2 acres to Entertainment District to allow multi-family residential and commercial space.
Commissioners may decide on other zoning decisions, including the track at Covenant Day School and a potential self-storage building.
Here is the agenda page.
Stallings Town Council
The Stallings Town Council convenes at 7 p.m. today to continue talking about the Stevens Mill Road rezoning project as well as parks/recreation position, road resurfacing, school resource officer position and bids for Privette Park. Here is the agenda page.
Weddington Town Council
The Weddington Townw Council meets at 7 p.m. today to hold a public hearing to change the form of government from mayor-council to council-manager. Members will discuss a land use plan study and new rules for public comment. Here is the agenda page.
Wesley Chapel Village Council
The Wesley Chapel Village Council convenes at 7 p.m. to discuss the 25th anniversary of incorporation and implementing the comprehensive plan as well as hold a public hearing to exempt temporary signs erected by the village from limitations on the number or duration of display. Here is the agenda page.
