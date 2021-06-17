MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred June 15
Matthews officers assigned to the patrol division responded to the intersection of Pleasant Plains Road and Weddington Road at 8:35 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash.
They discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole with an unresponsive male driver identified as Michael George Heeg, 56, of Charlotte. Medical care was administered on scene to Heeg until he could be transported to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling northbound on Pleasant Plains Road, crossed over the oncoming lanes at the Weddington Road intersection and struck the utility pole before coming to a stop.
