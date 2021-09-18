MATTHEWS – Covenant Day School has hired Terence Jordan as head coach of the varsity girls basketball program.
Athletics Director Sherry Kapelar announced the hire Sept. 17.
“Coach Jordan has a deep commitment to his faith and his family,” Kapelar said. “He brings the same commitment to his coaching roles.”
Jordan spent the previous six seasons with the Charlotte Latin girls basketball program. He served as head JV coach and assistant varsity coach.
While leading the JV program, he guided the Hawks to back-to-back conference championships in 2017-18, along with a runner-up finish in 2019. The varsity program was also successful during his time as an assistant coach, capturing conference titles in 2018-19 and securing a berth in the NCISAA state tournament Final Four in 2018.
Prior to his tenure at Charlotte Latin, Jordan was head boys basketball coach and math teacher at Porter Ridge Middle School. While coaching at PRMS, he also assisted the high school JV and varsity teams in off-season workouts.
Jordan began his teaching and coaching career in the Charlotte area at James Martin Middle School in 2012.
He is currently an eighth grade math/business teacher at Matthews Charter Academy, where he has taught since 2018.
Jordan holds a bachelor's degree in sport management from the State University of New York College at Cortland as well as a master's degree in secondary education from Appalachian State University.
“With collegiate playing experience and six years of coaching experience in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association, he understands the leadership requirements of a varsity head coach in this competitive league,” Kapelar said. “Players describe him as leading with patience and encouragement, while exhibiting a highly motivational personality. These qualities will be essential as he builds a girls basketball program at Covenant Day School.”
