MATTHEWS – Academy Sports + Outdoor gave students with the Charlotte Police Athletic League a $150 gift card and the opportunity to do some back-to-school shopping alongside Charlotte FC players Aug. 24 at the Matthews store.
Academy Sports + Outdoors carries backpacks, footwear, apparel and team sports gear.
The store, located at 2314 Matthews Township Pkwy., also presented Charlotte P.A.L. with a $450 gift card to buy additional sports gear and back-to-school supplies for the program.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of Charlotte FC and a sponsor of National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues.
Additionally, Academy Sports + Outdoors is giving back to all teachers and school employees by offering 10% off their entire purchase until Sept. 5th both in-store and online at Academy.com.
