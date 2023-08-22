MATTHEWS – Chris Melton, of Downtown Podcasting, encouraged Debbie Foster and Laurie Horne a few years ago to start a podcast. They initially resisted but gave it a shot, dropping their first episode in fall 2021 about the importance of creating wildlife habitats.
The topic was especially important to them. Foster is not only a member of the Matthews Appearance/Tree Advisory Committee but she’s also a habitat steward with the National Wildlife Federation. Horne, a native of Alaska, created a certified wildlife habitat in her backyard.
After a while, they noticed “The Backyard Naturalists” podcast was getting respectable numbers. People now tune in from all 50 states and 107 countries, according to Melton, who produces the show.
Devoted to “anything and everything related to nature,” their podcast shares details about initiatives undertaken by the Matthews Community Farmer’s Market, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville, Terra Flora Market Garden in Norwood and Carolina Wildlife Center in Columbia, S.C. They also have had episodes devoted to funny animal nicknames and phone apps for nature lovers.
Naturally, birds make for popular topics, but Foster and Horne have also devoted episodes to not-so-lovable creatures like skunks, coyotes, reptiles, mosquitos and bed bugs.
“Even though they’re not all warm, snuggly, fuzzy, cute on a T-shirt animals, they all still have an ecological niche,” Foster explained.
“The Backyard Naturalists” has found its niche, winning Best Podcast in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards. Horne’s store, Backyard Birds in Matthews, also won the Best Pet Store from Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly for the fourth year in a row.
Horne said people come into her store and talk about the podcast. Neither imagined they would have as large an audience as they have. They also didn’t realize how much fun they would have hosting a podcast.
“What I love is that we started this podcast on how to create a wildlife habitat,” Foster said. “Those are still some of our most listened to episodes. Here we are almost two years out, 100 episodes into it, and those are still our trademarks.”
When asked what’s next after hitting the 100-episode milestone, Horne replied, “Make it to 101?”
Expert voices
Local experts that have appeared on “The Backyard Naturalists” include:
• Carrie DeJaco, a biology and environmental sicence processor at Pfeiffer University;
• Ralph Ramsaur, arborist and landscaping manager for the Town of Matthews.
• Jeff Gillman, director of the Botanical Gardens at UNC Charlotte;
• Leslie Vanden Herik, soil and water conservation disrict manager for Mecklenburg County;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.