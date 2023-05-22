MATTHEWS – Commissioner Mark Tofano fought back tears as he talked about the 81,000-plus men and women whose bodies have not been found since World War II.
Tofano, a veteran, was giving a special invocation May 22 during the Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Most of us observe Memorial Day just one day a year but there’s hundreds of thousands of Americans that Memorial Day is everyday for them as they continue to mourn the death of a father, brother, sister, friend or someone they loved or admired,” Tofano said. “There’s hundred of thousands of others that carry a very special pain with them all the time because the remains of their loved ones never made it home.”
Tofano is part of the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post #235, which is preparing to hold a couple of ceremonies for Memorial Day. The post will lay wreaths on the graves of its namesakes at 7:30 a.m. May 29 at Old Matthews Cemetery. A Memorial Day ceremony follows at 11 a.m. at Stumptown Park.
“Some were asked to join, some volunteered to join, some didn’t want to go and some didn’t even know why they were going but all their spilled blood is equally precious,” Tofano said. “Their bodies, 16 million of them, lie in the country and the countries they bravely defended. I’m asking you to remember them.”
Tofano also shared the words of General John Logan:
“The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
What Logan described as a Declaration Day eventually became known as Memorial Day in 1971.
Major Memorial Day observances/events
• Charlotte: The U.S. National Whitewater Center kicks off Memorial Day weekend with a trail race (8 a.m.), yoga and River Jam concert (7 p.m.) on May 27 and yoga, live music by Hayes Carll (6 p.m.) and Eddie 9V (8 p.m.) and fireworks (9:30 p.m.) May 28 at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
• Indian Trail: Michael Stubbs, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Combat Wounded Veterans Chapter 634, speaks at a program hosted by the town, VFW and American Legion at 11 a.m. May 29 at the VFW, 100 VFW Lane.
• Mint Hill: American Legion Post 555 leads a wreath-laying and three-round volley at 11 a.m. May 27 at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road.
• Waxhaw: The Town of Waxhaw honors sacrifices at 10 a.m. May 29 at the Community Corner at the intersection of N.C. 16 and North Main Street.
• Wesley Chapel: The Village of Wesley Chapel partner with Union County Parks & Recreation for a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at village hall, 6490 Weddington Road. The movie starts at dusk.
