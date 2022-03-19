MATTHEWS – Charlie’s Carnival, a free community carnival, returns to Stumptown Park on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., after a two-year delay due to COVID-19.
The carnival serves as the annual fundraiser for Charlie’s Heart Foundation programs, as well as to honor the death of Charlie Holt, who died suddenly in an accident while on a family vacation.
The foundation uses all of the donations for its programs.
In 2020, the foundation instituted a grant program in 2020.
In 2021, it gave grants to nine organizations that deliver human service projects to empower families to stay together during difficult life circumstances.
The free carnival requires registration and signing a waiver. Participants can register in advance at https://chfcarnival.givesmart.com or sign up at the event.
The carnival includes a raffle, inflatables, bounce houses, carnival games, craft activities, face painting, food trucks and concessions. Raffle tickets cost $100 each for the chance to win prize packages as well as a Disney Destination Vacation.
Stumptown Park is at 120 S. Trade St. Parking is available at First Baptist Church, Matthews Elementary School and Matthews First United Methodist Church, according to the foundation.
