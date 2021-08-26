CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College announced that as of Aug. 20, it has disbursed almost $1.1 million in North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant funding to more than 1,300 students enrolled in fall 2021 classes.
Gov. Roy Cooper launched the program last May to provide 2021 North Carolina high school graduates, who planned to attend a North Carolina community college, with financial assistance to cover their tuition and fees toward a two-year degree or attaining transfer credit.
As part of the program, full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per academic year, for a total of two years. Part-time students may receive a partial award. The grant ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.
With this funding in mind, Central Piedmont reminds area residents that:
· Debt-free college is possible thanks to the upwards of $3 million in scholarships and grants it is able to provide, and
· Seats remain available for the fall semester, including classes in its upcoming four- and eight-week sessions. The college’s four-week sessions begin on Sept. 13, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. Central Piedmont’s second eight-week session starts on Oct. 13.
To learn how to register for fall 2021 classes, visit cpcc.edu/admissions/registration. For more information on the N.C. Longleaf Commitment Grant, visit cpcc.edu/financial-aid/grants/nc-longleaf-commitment. To find information about all of the types of financial assistance available to Central Piedmont students, see cpcc.edu/financial-aid/attend-college-debt-free.
