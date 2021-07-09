CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will increase frequency for express bus routes beginning July 12.
The following routes will experience an increase in service:
- Route 40X Lawyers Road: One morning and evening trip will be added;
- Route 46X Harrisburg Road: One morning and evening trip will be added;
- Route 48X MetroRAPID Northcross: 20-minute frequency for morning and evening peak service;
- Route 52X Idlewild Road: One morning and evening trip will be added;
- Route 53X MetroRAPID Northlake: Two morning and evening trips will be added;
- Route 62X Rea Road: One morning and evening trip will be added;
- Route 63X MetroRAPID Huntersville: 20-minute frequency for morning and evening peak service;
- Route 64X Independence Boulevard: Added trips will increase frequency for morning and evening peak service; and
- Route 77X MetroRAPID North Mecklenburg: 20-minute frequency for morning and evening peak service.
CATS has been operating minimal levels of express bus service since March 2020 due to the decrease in ridership during the pandemic. The July 12 frequency improvements are part of its return to work strategy.
“Many of our region’s employers are accelerating their return to work plans,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “We’re adding frequency to our express bus routes to accommodate those who commute to work using CATS services.”
Riders should visit ridetransit.org to view or call customer service at 704-336-7433 for a full list of frequency changes.
