CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System said it has seen more consistent and reliable trips since modifying service levels Aug. 15.
CATS modified its service to minimize missed trips amid an industry-wide operator shortage.
Prior to service modifications, the schedule required 3,407 daily trips weekdays. The new schedule requires 2,998 daily trips.
“Modifying the schedule to match available manpower has resulted in more reliable bus and rail service. Our main priority is getting open positions filled so we can restore service levels,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “We understand the need for increased frequency levels during peak service hours, community events and sports. During this unprecedented labor shortage, our efforts to recruit and hire bus and rail operators are vital.”
CATS said upcoming plans for microtransit in pilot zones will provide a supplemental resource for riders.
Details: 704-336-7433
