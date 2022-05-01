CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will allow people who rack their bikes on a bus or railcar from May 1 to 8 to ride for free.
Riders can find labeled bike racks inside the railcars. Buses the racks are in the front of buses.
Riders can learn how to Rack and Ride via the below videos:
• On a bus
Visit ridetransit.org for details on CATS bicycle accommodations.
