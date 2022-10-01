CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System, in partnership with JazzArts, announces the return of Ride with the Music, a free concert series featuring local performers at various CATS locations every Friday evening in October.
“There is so much musical talent to be shared in our community, and through this unique collaboration, local commuters and passersby will have an opportunity to enjoy the sounds of some of city's top jazz artists as we kick off the fall season,” JazzArts President and CEO Lonnie Davis said.
The concert series will occur according to the following schedule:
