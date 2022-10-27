MATTHEWS – The Charlotte Area Transit System will be getting feedback on potential alignment and station changes next month for the LYNX Silver Line, a light rail project designed to connect commuters from Matthews to Uptown Charlotte and beyond.
Before CATS can engage in a higher level of engineering for the 29-mile line, Senior Project Manager Andy Mock told Matthews commissioners Oct. 24 that stakeholders need to decide on the Center City Charlotte alignment.
CATS developed a preliminary alignment to advance the project in 2018 but additional environmental study revealed increased costs and technical challenges around 11th Street due to road infrastructure, Mock said.
The Urban Land Institute reviewed the issues with the alignment and recommended interlining to lower costs and increase ridership. This would involve multiple rail lines sharing the same track and stations for part of the corridor.
CATS has two alternatives for Center City: Have the Silver Line share tracks with the Blue Line or share tracks with the Gold Line.
Mock said one concern from stakeholders about the shared Blue Line approach is that commuters heading west of Center City would have to transfer onto the Gold Line. There’s also concern about the route not getting to the Carolina Panthers stadium.
The shared Gold Line approach addresses the concern about getting to the stadium. This approach would require some upgrades to the Gold Line to meet capacity and reliability goals.
CATS will hold virtual meetings on its YouTube page at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and noon Nov. 2, as well as an online open house through from Nov. 1 to 17. The community can take a survey through Nov. 17 and be eligible for one of five $100 Visa gift cards.
Visit RideTransit.org/LYNXSilverLine for more details about the meetings.
The project still has to enter into project development (2 years), formal project engineering (1 to 3 years) and construction (5 to 8 years). CATS will also need to have the funding for the project identified within the next two years.
