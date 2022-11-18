CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System is extending the survey period for the future LYNX Silver Line light rail.
The project team is asking for public input on the potential alternative alignments in and around Center City Charlotte and the potential alignment and station change in the Bojangles Coliseum area.
Interested community members are encouraged to view the Online Open House or watch a recording of the public meetings held earlier this month and provide feedback through Nov. 30. Five survey participants will be selected to each win one $100 Visa gift card. Take the survey by scanning the QR code below or visiting the November 2022 Online Open House.
The public may also submit comments to the LYNX Silver Line team c/o Ms. Logan Lover by email at LYNXSilverLine@publicinput.com, by phone at 704-461-4441 (code 6636) or by mail at 600 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.