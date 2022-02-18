CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is asking community members and riders to observe a moment of silence at noon Friday, Feb. 18, to honor deceased bus operator Ethan Rivera.
CATS will pause all transit operations for two minutes to observe the moment of silence.
CATS will perform an “all-call” radio communication at noon to all bus, rail and paratransit operators announcing the moment of silence. During this moment of silence, operators will only pause service if deemed safe with current roadway and traffic conditions.
Riders traveling around noon should plan extra time for their commute. For questions or concerns, please contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).
